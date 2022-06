Rwanda has been named by the African Handball Confederation as the host country for two major tournaments this year.

The country will organise the African Nations Junior Championship from August 18 to August 28 and the Cadet Men Championship between August 28 and September 7.

Both tournaments will be held at the BK Arena (formerly Kigali Arena) and Rwanda will be hoping to make the most of home advantage to clinch both titles.

The national handball teams are scheduled to begin training in July.