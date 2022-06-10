South Africa: MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi Confirms Precautionary Suspension of Dr De Maayer

9 June 2022
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Gauteng MEC for Health to engage with Rahima Moosa Mother Child Hospital on precautionary suspension of clinician

The MEC of Health Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi, can confirm that she has been made aware of the precautionary suspension of Dr De Maayer by the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital (RMMCH).

Following this decision by the facility, MEC Mokgethi will be engaging with RMMCH management and other parties concerned on the matter. The Gauteng Department of Health once again acknowledges the issues previously raised by Dr De Maayer, and reiterates its position put on record in the statement released on the 24th May 2022 about the issues at RMMCH.

The Department concedes that there are challenges within the health system in the province and in the country in general which require multifaceted interventions. GDoH remains committed to tackling these challenges while continuing to render services to millions of patients annually.

