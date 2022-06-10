Namibia Wrap Up Series Against Hong Kong

THE Richelieu Eagles wrapped up their 50-over series with a huge 162-run victory against Hong Kong on Thursday.

After winning the first match by 65 runs on 5 June, they are now 2-0 ahead with only one match in the series remaining on Sunday.

On Thursday, Namibia amassed 280 for 9 wickets off their 50 overs and then skittled Hong Kong out for only 118.

After sending Namibia in to bat, Hong Kong got an early breakthrough when Zane Green was dismissed by Ayush Shukla for 4, and when Michael van Lingen was bowled by Ehsan Khan for 19, they were two down with 41 runs on the board.

The momentum however soon shifted Namibia's way as the rest of their top order batsmen got stuck in. Opener Lohan Louwrens scored his second 50 of the series before being dismissed for 63 off 60 balls (6x4, 1x6), and when Gerhard Erasmus was dismissed for 35, they were well set at 135/4 just past the halfway stage of their innings.

Nicol Loftie Eaton then took charge, scoring 80 off 77 balls (8x4, 1x6), while JJ Smit added 23 and Jan Frylinck 17 as Namibia reached a sizeable total.

Haroon Arshad was Hong Kong's best bowler, taking 4/72 off 10 overs.

In Hong Kong's innings, JJ Smit dismissed Nizakat Khan for 13, and when Babar Hayat (1) and Yasim Murtaza (0) were dismissed in quick succession, they had slumped to 29/3.

Aizaz Khan and Adit Gorawara put on 36 runs for the fourth wicket, but when Pikky Ya France got the breakthrough, dismissing Khan for 16, their resistance broke.

Gorawara soon departed, lbw to Bernard Scholtz for a top score of 32, while Zeeshan Ali added 15 and Ehsan Khan 18 before the whole side was out for 118 off 41,5 overs.

For Namibia, Smit took 2/3 off 4 overs and Ya France 2/21 off 10, while Loftie-Eaton won the man of the match award after also taking 2/28 off 8 overs, following his earlier batting masterclass.

The scorecard:

