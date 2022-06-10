South Africa: Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni Receives Resignation of Icasa Chairperson, Dr Keabetswe Modimoeng

10 June 2022
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Resignation of chairperson of the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA), Dr Keabetswe Modimoeng

The Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Ms Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has received and accepted the resignation of the Chairperson of ICASA, Dr Keabetswe Modimoeng.

Dr Modimoeng will serve notice until Wednesday, 15 July 2022 to ensure smooth handover and transition.

The Minister is grateful to Dr Modimoeng for his service to the regulator and the country that spans over six years. It is under his leadership that the regulator successfully concluded one of the most critical milestones for the country, the auction of the high demand communications frequency spectrum.

"I wish Dr Modimoeng well in his future endeavours" concluded Minister Ntshavheni.

Issued by the Ministry of Communications and Digital Technologies

