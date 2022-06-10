South Africa: Gauteng Launches First Licensing Centre At a Gautrain Station

The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport has opened a first of its kind, smart Driving Licensing Testing Centre (DLTC) at the Gautrain Midrand station.

The new pilot DLTC, which was built using alternative building materials, is completely off the grid, guaranteeing customers minimal disruptions and a quick, convenient service along the Gautrain line.

"This state-of-the-art facility gives us an opportunity to efficiently deliver licences and other related services to the people. Working together with GMA and RTMC, in just over two months we have delivered this facility," MEC for Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure, Jacob Mamabolo, said on Thursday.

The centre is part of four new stations set to be delivered by the department, together with the Gautrain Management Agency (GMA) and the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), to add capacity that will help to address the driver licence card renewal backlogs in Gauteng.

Through the use of smart technology, the new DLTC promises to halve the time it takes for customers to complete the process of renewing their driver licence cards while on the move.

"This additional capacity will make it more convenient for customers to access services. Last year, we introduced two new smart DLTCs at Waterfall Estate, City of Joburg and Eco Park in the City of Tshwane. These new generation DLTCs are the benchmark we are setting ourselves as we look at modernising all our facilities across the province," Mamabolo said.

The centre will also provide full online and cashless services as part of the provincial government commitment to exploring new technologies and process optimisation.

The centre will operate from 8am - 5pm from Monday - Friday, and from 9am - 3pm on Saturday and Sunday.