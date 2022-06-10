South Africa: Mineral Resources and Energy Welcomes the Appointment of Jacob Mbele As Director General

press release

Department of Mineral Resources and Energy welcomes the appointment of Jacob Mbele as the Director General

The Department of Mineral Resources welcomes the approval by Cabinet on the Department of Mineral Resources And Energy welcomes the appointment of Jacob Mbele as the Director General

The Department of Mineral Resources welcomes the approval by Cabinet on the appointment of Mr Jacob Mbele as the Director-General at the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE).

Mr Mbele holds a Master's in Business Administration, Post Graduate Diploma in Engineering (industrial) and Bachelor of Science in Engineering (Electrical). Prior to this appoint, he has been serving as the Deputy Director-General at the DMRE responsible for Programmes and Projects. He has over 20 years of professional experience gained in senior technical and leadership roles in the public and private sectors.

We are confident that with his academic qualifications and expertise in areas of policy development, energy planning, and programme management, Mr Mbele will steer the department to becoming a leader in the transformation of South Africa's economic growth agenda through the sustainable development of the mining and energy sectors.