South Africa: Team to Process Zondo Commission Recommendations By October Deadline

Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele says the office of the Director-General in the Presidency has established a team that will be seized with processing all the recommendations of the Zondo Commission report by Parliament's October deadline.

The Minister said this when he participated in a debate on the Presidency's Budget Vote before a sitting of the National Assembly on Thursday.

"As a true testament to our commitment to running a transparent government, all volumes of the Zondo Commission report on the State Capture Inquiry have been released to the public within the timeframes we had committed.

"We have, through the office of the Director-General in the Presidency, established a team to work through the recommendations before the deadline to Parliament which is the 15th of October," he said.

Minister Gungubele said the Presidency's promise to South Africa was that government will be as transparent as it has been throughout this process of implementing the recommendations of the report.

"As the Minister of Finance said during the budget speech, resources have been allocated for the quick implementation of the report. As we have previously stated, law enforcement agencies are already working to ensure that those who are found to have been implicated in state capture are brought to book.

"We have in this regard seen examples of serious arrests being made in the recent weeks," he said.

Gungubele said in fighting crime and corruption and building an ethical and capable developmental state, the Presidency has established a system for coordinating the implementation of all Special Investigating Unit recommendations across the multiple departments, spheres and agencies responsible for implementation.

"This will overcome gaps in accountability and allow us to monitor and detect where there is inadequate progress in implementation.

"Honourable members, as we promised in February, this week we tabled the SIU reports implementation plan to the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (SCOPA) while various investigations by law enforcement authorities on SIU recommendations are ensuing on a daily basis."