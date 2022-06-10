South Africa: Water and Sanitation On Marginal Decline of KZN Dams

press release

KZN Dams record marginal decline

KwaZulu-Natal Dam levels have remained steady this week despite a slight drop. The provincial dam levels are now sitting at 91,4%, marginally declining from last week's 92,0%. This is according to a weekly status of dam levels report issued by the Department of Water and Sanitation in the province early this week.

The main water supply system, Umgeni, remains at full capacity recording 101,1%, a slight drop from last week's 101,9%. This is an improvement when compared to last year when it stood at 84,7%.

Most dams have remained unchanged this week, with Zaaihoek Dam, Spioenkop Dam, Driel Barrage Dam and Woodstock Dam staying steady at 90,6%, 100,3%, 86,6% and 101,7% respectively.

Nagle Dam has dropped this week, landing at 100,3% from last week's 101,9%. This is a significant jump from last year's 88,9%.

However, Albert Falls Dam on the Mgeni River has recorded a minimal decline, currently standing 100,7% from 102,2%, while Mearns Dam decreased substantially from 110,7% to 105%.

"We would like to emphasise to residents to please use water sparingly, even as most of the province's dams look good. What the effects of Climate Change have showed us is that a dam can be full today and substantially low in a few months. We all need to play our part," said the Department's spokesperson Sputnik Ratau

Issued by the Department of Water & Sanitation