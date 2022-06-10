South Africa: Employment and Labour Closes Free State Provincial Disaster Management Centre

press release

Department of Employment and Labour closes Free State Provincial Disaster Management Centre for non-compliance with Occupational Health and Safety Regulations

Department of Employment and Labour's Inspection and Enforcement Services has prohibited the use of the Provincial Disaster Management Centre in Bloemfontein due to non-compliance with the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

The facility was prohibited on 6 June 2022, in terms of Section 30 of the Occupational Health and Safety Act. This section of the Act empowers the labour inspector to issue a Prohibition Notice, declaring the building unsafe for use and occupation.

The closure of the facility emanates from a reactive inspection (complaint triggered inspection) conducted by the Occupational Health and Safety inspectors following reports of occupational hazards in the building.

The building was prohibited due to the following findings:

collapsing ceiling;

visible water leakages due to rain and exposed electrical wires which if come into contact with water, could result in the electrocution of occupants leading to possible fatalities;

concrete slab above ground floor has holes and one can see ground floor (through the concrete slab);

The building is neither safe nor habitable, and has become a fertile place for rats and birds' nests.

Provincial Chief Inspector, Manelisi Luxande said: "The Department has zero tolerance for non-compliance on occupational health and safety regulations by employers. The priority of the inspectorate is to safeguard the health and safety of employees and members of the community who visit the building," he continued.

The facility will remain closed until all safety issues have been corrected to the satisfaction of the labour inspector.