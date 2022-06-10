South Africa: Western Cape Government Warns Against Potential Floods

press release

Western Cape weather warning

Anton Bredell, Western Cape MEC of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning is deeply concerned by a weather advisory issued by the South African Weather Services warning of potential flooding and damage to infrastructure in low laying areas from Sunday evening into Wednesday next week.

"Our Disaster Management Centre is on high alert for storm winds and significant downpours of between 50mm and 80mm in the mountainous areas of the Metropole, Cape Winelands and Overberg during this time.

According to the advisory, strong north-westerly winds, gusting at between 50-60km/h and up to 70-80km/h are expected on Sunday ahead of the cold fronts in the Western Cape. These winds are likely to cause damage to structures in formal and informal settlements.

"We are also concerned about the possibility of wildfires, as we have had to deal with two large fires in Milnerton and in Somerset West respectively this past week. The strong winds preceding the rains, together with dry veld conditions, are increasing the risk for fires. Be as responsible with fire as you would be during the summer," Bredell said.

"Please be careful when outdoors, stay away from water courses if possible, and be responsive to media updates for the next few days," Bredell said.

The major dams feeding Cape Town, Wemmershoek, Voëlvlei, Steenbras Upper and Lower, Theewaterskloof and Berg River Dams, are currently at a combined 64.4%. This is lower than the 75% level this time last year. Western Cape dams is currently at 51.7%, slightly lower than the 54.2% this time last year.

Contact:

Wouter Kriel

Spokesperson for MEC Anton Bredell

Western Cape MEC of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning

Cell: 079 694 3085

Email: Wouter.kriel@westerncape.gov.za