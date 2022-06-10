Nigeria: Democracy Day - Govt Declares Monday Holiday, Says Abiola Duly Honoured

Federal government has declared Monday, June 13, as public holiday to mark this year's Democracy Day celebration.

The minister of interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola who made the declaration on behalf of the federal government, congratulated Nigerians and urged all citizens to support the present administration in its efforts at ensuring a secure, united and prosperous nation.

The minister admonished Nigerians to use the occasion to reflect on the country's move towards the enthronement of a civil democratic order, before independence, till date and the sacrifices of our patriots.

He reminded Nigerians of the challenges they have faced and overcome, including a civil war. He emphasised that any form of agitation that threatens the unity of the country should be shunned for the good of all.

He said, "As we mark another Democracy Day in the history of our dear country, let us reflect on the efforts of our founding fathers and ensure that Nigeria remains united, secured, peaceful and an indivisible entity, noting that no development can take place in an acrimonious environment.

"With the challenges we face in Nigeria today, I see an opportunity for us not to break up or break down, but to break open; open up to ourselves in truth so that we may appreciate each other, understand each other, honour each other and live together in peace and prosperity," Aregbesola reiterated.

The minister advised Nigerians to judiciously put into use the recently unveiled Nigeria Internal Security and Public Safety Alert System (N-Alert) Mobile App designed to mitigate security challenges and other disasters.

The federal government yesterday said that President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration has done enough to honour the presumed winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, late Chief Moshood Abiola.

LEADERSHIP Friday recalls that President Buhari had in 2018, directed that Nigeria's Democracy Day, which was hitherto marked every May 29, be shifted to June 12 in honour of late Chief Moshood Kashimawo Abiola, the presumed winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election.

President Buhari also honoured the presumed winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, Chief MKO Abiola, with a posthumous award of Grand Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (GCFR).

Minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed, disclosed this during a briefing at Radio House yesterday in Abuja, where he detailed activities to mark this year's event.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said President Buhari will address the nation through a live broadcast on Sunday, June 12, 2022 by 7:00 am to mark Democracy Day.

The minister listed some of the activities lined up for the Democracy Day celebration including a public lecture at the National Mosque on Friday and Jumaat prayers on the same day and venue on June 10, 2022.

According to him, this will be followed by the President's address and a church service at the National Christian Centre at 3 pm on Sunday, June 12, 2022. There will also be a Democracy Day parade at the Eagle Square in Abuja on Monday morning.

He assured that all events will be held and there will be no security breaches.

The minister added that attendance "at these events are strictly by invitation and in line with the COVID-19 protocol."

Mohammed further explained that the annulment of June 12 brought Nigeria to the brink. He, therefore, said whatever the federal government is doing today to celebrate that day in memory of MKO Abiola is worth it.

"So, I think the federal government has done enough in addition to the fact that several state governments have followed suit. We have in our small way been courageous enough to declare this day a public holiday, I think it is the best gift to any Nigerian," he said.