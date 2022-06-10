Nigeria: Atiku Releases Economic Agenda, Vows to Break Govt Monopoly

Abuja — The presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, has released his economic agenda guiding principle, with a vow to break government monopoly in all infrastructural sectors.

Atiku stated this, yesterday, in his agenda released on his Twitter page, entitled "The three guiding principles of my economic agenda."

According to him, the economic agenda has a comprehensive objective of providing a more hospitable environment for businesses to thrive.

With thriving businesses, Atiku said his administration would create jobs and wealth for Nigerian citizens.

He said: "To achieve these, I have three guiding principles to go by: Reaffirm the critical nature of private-sector leadership and greater private sector participation in development; while repositioning the public sector to focus on its core responsibility of facilitation and enabling the appropriate legal and regulatory framework for rapid economic and social development.

"Break government monopoly in all infrastructural sectors, including the refineries, rail transportation and power transmission and give private investors a larger role in funding and managing the sectors, thus emulating the benefits accrued in the oil and gas and telecom sectors.

"Allow the market greater leverage in determining prices. This way we shall eliminate the persistent price distortions occasioned by current interventionist exchange rate management policy. Government intervention, where absolutely necessary, will be done responsibly and judiciously."

Atiku won the party's presidential ticket during a special national convention held in Abuja on May 28 and 29, 2022, after scoring 371 votes to beat 11 other aspirants.

During the PDP presidential primary held at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Atiku polled 371 votes to defeat Wike, who got 237 votes; a former President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, 70 votes; the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Emmanuel Udom, 38 votes; the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, 20 votes; a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Anyim Pius Anyim, 14 votes and an ex-President of Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, Sam Ohuabunwa, one vote.

