South Africa: 1,976 New Covid-19 Cases Recorded

South Africa has recorded 1 976 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 975 062.

This increase represents an 8.7% positivity rate.

On Thursday, the National Department of Health (NDoH) reported 24 deaths and of these, eight occurred in the past 24-48 hours.

This brings the total fatalities to 101 448 to date.

"The majority of new cases are from Gauteng (36%), followed by the Western Cape (21%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 12%; Eastern Cape, Free State and North West each accounted for 6%; Mpumalanga accounted for 5%, and Limpopo and the Northern Cape each accounted for 4% of the new cases," the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Thursday.

South Africa has to date conducted 25 446 806 tests in both public and private sectors.

"The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 8.7%, and is lower than yesterday (8.8%). The 7-day average is 8.7% today, and is lower than yesterday (9.1%)," the NICD said.

In the past 24 hours, there has been an increase of 71 hospital admissions.