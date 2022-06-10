South Africa: 1,976 New Covid-19 Cases Recorded

10 June 2022
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa has recorded 1 976 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 975 062.

This increase represents an 8.7% positivity rate.

On Thursday, the National Department of Health (NDoH) reported 24 deaths and of these, eight occurred in the past 24-48 hours.

This brings the total fatalities to 101 448 to date.

"The majority of new cases are from Gauteng (36%), followed by the Western Cape (21%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 12%; Eastern Cape, Free State and North West each accounted for 6%; Mpumalanga accounted for 5%, and Limpopo and the Northern Cape each accounted for 4% of the new cases," the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Thursday.

South Africa has to date conducted 25 446 806 tests in both public and private sectors.

"The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 8.7%, and is lower than yesterday (8.8%). The 7-day average is 8.7% today, and is lower than yesterday (9.1%)," the NICD said.

In the past 24 hours, there has been an increase of 71 hospital admissions.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X