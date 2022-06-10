Liberia: President Weah Receives Honorary Doctorate Degree

The President of the Republic, Dr. George Manneh Weah, Thursday, June 9, 2022, received yet another Honorary Degree, this time a Doctorate in International Relations from the African Methodist Episcopal Zion University (AMEZU).

The University conferred on President Weah the Degree of Humane Letters (Honoris Causa) during its 31st Commencement Convocation in recognition of his bountiful contributions to Liberia, particularly at the time the country was being consumed by a brutal civil war.

This is the second time the AMEZU conferred an Honorary Degree on him, the first being in 1999, when the University performed a similar academic ritual on him in recognition of his efforts, achievements, and humanitarian gestures as a philanthropist and a world-class athlete.

President Weah, who served as the Commencement Speaker at the 31st Commencement Convocation of the school, graciously acknowledged the recognition bestowed on him.

He also thanked the administration and students of the institution, especially members of the graduating class of 2022, for what he termed their "patience and understanding" in postponing the date of their graduation twice only to accommodate his schedule.

President Weah said he was impressed by the rapid development taking place at the University.

"I must commend you for taking this bold and progressive initiative to relocate the University from Benson Street in Monrovia to a modern, spacious, and functional campus," the President noted, further hailing the leadership of AMEZU for its "vision and dedication to the high purpose and noble cause of education."

The University's current enrollment stands at 3,000 students, having graduated over 10,000 graduates since its founding in 1987.

President Weah thanked the university for giving graduates an intellectual foundation in pursuit and fulfillment of its mission, molding character, and challenging and shaping their minds to compete on equal terms with their counterparts anywhere in the world.

He said such efforts confirm the objectives of the Educational Pillar of his government's national development plan, the Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PADP).

He encouraged the AME Zion Church, which runs the University, to continue to complement the efforts of the Government in the educational sector, which he said is of primary importance to the future growth and development of Liberia.

"Graduation programs are especially important because this is when we get to recognize and reward those of you who have worked extremely hard during the period of your study here," the Liberian Chief Executive asserted, quoting Nelson Mandela: "Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world."