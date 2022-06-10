Kenya: The Most Formidable Women Leaders Are in Kenya Kwanza - Ruto

Nairobi — Deputy President William Ruto now says the Kenya Kwanza government will have the most women leaders if successful in the August elections.

Speaking during the signing of the Kenya Kwanza women charter at the Nyayo Stadium, the DP indicated that the alliance "will produce most elected women Governors, setting a record in Kenya."

He pointed out that "The 2022 election is about the economy of the republic of Kenya and its people. The face of this election is a woman, she is called mama mboga."

"Even before the elections, we already have a woman who has been elected as a Woman Rep in Kericho County; she is unopposed," Ruto stated.

The Kenya Kwanza Alliance has already announced that if it forms the next government, more women will be appointed on the cabinet and other senior appointive posts.