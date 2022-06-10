Gambia: Alleged Homosexual Remanded At Mile 2

Magistrate Sowe of the Brikama Magistrate Court yesterday remanded one Sheriff Janneh to the country's Central Prison Mile Two for allegedly having carnal knowledge of a 12-year-old boy at one of the villages of the West Coast Region, pending his appearance at the high court.

The suspect, who was arrested by police sometime back, was dragged to court in Brikama on Thursday 9 June, 2022. He is accused of having carnal knowledge with a 12-year-old boy against the order of nature; through his mouth and anus thereby committing an offence.

When the matter was mentioned on Thursday at the Brikama Magistrates' Court before Magistrate Sowe, Inspector Y. Manneh announced his appearance for the IGP.

Before the accused person takes his plea, police prosecutor Manneh makes an application pursuant to Section 62 of the criminal procedures and relying on legal notice No 3 of 2009 for the matter to be transferred to the high court because offence the accused was charged with attracts life imprisonment.

Manneh also urged the court to grant his application to have the matter transferred to the high court. In the same vein, Inspector Manneh urged the court to have the accused person be remanded at the Mile Two Central Prison pending his appearance before the High Court.

His application was granted by the Magistrate Sowe and the accused was accordingly remanded at the country's central prison.