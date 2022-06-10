Gambia: 'Lack of Resources Delays NHRC's Major Activities'

10 June 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Ismaila Sonko

Dr. Saikou Kawsu Gassama, the Executive Secretary at the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) says major activities were either suspended or delayed due to lack of adequate resources.

Dr. Gassama made these remarks while responding to questions from reporters at a recent press conference held at their headquarters in Kotu.

He said the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect the economic climate in The Gambia which has necessitated the realigning of priorities and mobilising resources.

Dr. Gassama added that the primary funding of the NHRC comes from the government of The Gambia through annual budget allocations from the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs.

He indicated that the annual budget allocation from the government covers mainly operational costs and less on programming, especially as regards the implementation of activities in the strategic plan 2021-2025.

"This leaves the commission with funding gaps to implement key programmes and activities," he lamented.

According to him, NHRC continues to strive to maintain the expectations of the public and its partners to lay the foundation for sustainable access to justice and overall enjoyment of human rights at all times. "However, some of the challenges were encountered in 2021," he noted.

NHRC Executive Secretary said during the year under review, the NHRC has learned valuable lessons that will enhance its effectiveness and efficiency in serving the public.

He mentioned that 'as a growing institution which is constrained by limited resources, how we prioritise our work and programme interventions will determine the impact we make in the short to medium term.'

