Gambia: BAC Swears-in 2 Councilors

The Brikama Area Council (BAC) has sworn-in 2 councilors to assume duties.

The two councilors, Botto Bojang for Sanyang Ward and Seedy Nyassi for Marakissa Ward were sworn-in following their victories in the council elections held recently. The elections came following the resignation of their predecessors, who contested the April parliamentary elections but unfortunately lost.

Sheriffo Sonko, chairman for Brikama Area Council said: "I have no doubt that there is great potential to make this region more advanced. I urge elected officials to set aside your political consideration and execute our constitutional duties to address pressing issues affecting us as people that will require deliberate efforts, individually and collectively on the part of each of us."

He further called for an "endeavor to foster social cohesion and an inclusive environment that will stimulate tolerance and bring out the best in all members for the greater good of West Coast Region."

Lamin Sanneh, Governor of West Coast Region said: "West Coast is the biggest region in The Gambia and demands a lot from its Councilors, especially the newly elected ones."

"You swore to the Constitution and the Local Government Act of The Gambia that you are going to serve the people diligently in line with your duties," he added.