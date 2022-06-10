Gambia: Armed Robbers Strike in Bundung, Loot Over D1.3 Million

Armed robbers are reported to have attacked Baja Kunda Financial Services at Bundung in the Kanifing Municipality and made away with D103,600.60 (one hundred and three million, six hundred and sixty-five dalasis; The Point has been reliably informed.

The robbers attacked Baja Kunda Financial Service in the early hours or Thursday morning.

Awa Marega, an admin officer at Baja Kunda Financial Service who was contacted for comments confirmed the development to The Point, saying: "I can confirm to you that the robbers have gone away with over D1.3 million. This money belongs to Baja Kunda Financial Service," she said.

Marega added: "As of now, I can't confirm the amount of money which belongs to our customers and was also taken by the robbers. We have a separate vault where we keep monies belonging to our customers. I can tell you that nothing was left in that vault."

Quizzed as to how the incident occurred, she said: "One of our bosses in the person of Ebrima Kebbeh was travelling outside the country in the early hours of Thursday morning. When he (Kebbeh) arrived around our shop in Bundung together with his driver, he (Kebbeh) noticed that our shop was open. He stopped and asked the driver to find out what happened. The driver checked and later found out that the safes in the financial service were all scattered," he posited

"Ebrima Marega then decided to call Kalilou Trawally who is also a manager at the Baja Kunda Financial Service about the incident," he stated, adding that the police were later informed about the incident.

The spokesperson of The Gambia Police Force, Lamin Njie, couldn't be reached for comments at the time of going to press.