Gambia: More Than 50 Sheep, Goats Stolen in Sami District

10 June 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Ousman Jallow

More than 50 sheep, goats and cattle were reported stolen from different people and villages in the Sami District and allegedly taken to Senegal.

At least 16 sheep were believed to be stolen at Bayaba village from one Ajiju Bah. However, he recovered 9 of them in a village called Mereto in Senegal.

Pateh Cham, a native of Tandi Barra had 11 of his sheep stolen. Similar fate befell Amadou Gissay, a native of Changai Torro after having three of his goats stolen.

Two goats were stolen from Dado Jallow. Others from different villages also reported having the sheep, goats and cattle stolen.

They described the act as becoming a habit in the district and therefore called on authorities to take step to address it.

According to the people in the district, once their sheep, goats, cattle and horses are stolen and taken to Senegal they never recover them again.

They stated that their raring of small ruminants is become useless as thieves have made it a habit of stealing them and running to Senegal.

Tagged:
