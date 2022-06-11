Kenya: Omanyala Lays Sight On a Double As Kenya Plan Assault On More Medals in Mauritius

10 June 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — After quenching his thirst for an African title with the 100m crown on Thursday, Ferdinand Omanyala will be gunning for a double on the third day of the Africa Athletics Senior Championships on Friday in the final of the men's 4x100m.

Omanyala won the 100m title edging out South African Akani Simbine in a photo finish on Thursday and closed out the day with an emphatic performance with the Kenyan 4x100m team, leading them to the final today.

At the same time, the women's team will also seek for a rare sprint medal as they also qualified for this evening's finale.

Kenya will have an opportunity of clinching more medals to add on to the current haul of six with finals in the men's 3,000m steeplechase, women's 400m and the men's 800m.

In the men's steeple, Olympic bronze medalist Benjamin Kigen who also won the Africa Games title in Rabat in 2019 will lead the charge alongside Geoffrey Kirwa.

In the women's 400m, Veronica Mutua will be hoping for a podium finish. None of the men made the final.

Nicholas Kiplagat and Elias Ngeny will meanwhile lead the charge in the men's 800m.

