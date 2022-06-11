South Africa: Suspended Public Protector Loses Court Bid to Interdict Impeachment Process

After persistently trying to halt the inquiry into her fitness to hold the office of Public Protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane lost her application in the Western Cape High Court on Friday morning.

A day after Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane was suspended by President Cyril Ramaphosa, she lost her application for an interim prohibitory interdict of the impeachment proceedings in the Western Cape High Court.

Reading the judgment, Judge Nathan Erasmus said: "This court was enjoined to consider an application that, in the main, seeks to prevent organs of state from exercising powers specifically assigned to them by the Constitution."

The relief Mkhwebane sought included:

The President is prohibited from taking any steps in pursuance of the suspension;

The President is mandated to withdraw his letter to Mkhwebane dated 17 March, in which he asked her to provide reasons that she should not be suspended;

The Speaker and/or National Assembly is/are prohibited from authorising the commencement and/or performance of any function(s) of the Committee established in terms of Section 194 of the Constitution.

Mkhwebane was seeking an order preventing the President from suspending her because, she argued,...