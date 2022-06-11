Africa Athletics Championships - Nigeria Climbs to Third Spot On Medals Table

Team Nigeria's golden moment on Friday came in women's discus and women's 4x100m relay respectively.

Team Nigeria has moved up to the third spot on the medals table at the ongoing 22nd African Senior Athletics Championships in Mauritius.

With two more gold medals and a bronze won on the third day of action, Team Nigeria has increased its medals haul to six, comprising three gold, two silver, and a bronze medal.

South Africa and Kenya currently occupy the top two spots with five and four gold medals respectively.

Golden moments

Team Nigeria's golden moment on Friday came in women's Discus and women's 4x100m relay respectively.

Chioma Onyekwere with a mark of 58.19m successfully defended her title in the women's Discus event in Mauritius.

The National Record holder also won this same event during the last edition of the championship held in Asaba, Delta State.

There was more to cheer for Nigeria in the women's discus event as Obiageri Amechi scooped the bronze in what is her maiden international appearance.

Her mark of 54.44m earned her a place on the podium.

In the women's relay event, the quartet of Praise Ofoku, Tima Godbless, Praise Idamadudu, and Tobi Amusan gave a good account of themselves to win gold.

The Nigerian ladies posted a time of 44.45s to finish ahead of South Africa (44.87s) and Gambia (44.97s).

The latest gold was the country's 11th title in the women's 4x100m in the history of the championships.

Interestingly, Nigeria is also the defending champion in this event as Joy Udo-Gabriel, Blessing Okagbare, Amusan, and Rosemary Chukwuma won gold in Asaba in 2018.

Heartbreaks

Friday was not all good for Team Nigeria as the country's men's relay team made up of the quartet of Raymond Ekevwo, Nicholas Mabilo, Ogho-Oghene Egwero, and Seye Ogunlewe finished fourth in their race.

There was also disappointment for Nigeria in the women's 400m final where Patience George could only manage a fifth-place finish barely 24 hours after helping the country to a silver medal in the 4x400m Mixed Relay.

Team Nigeria will hope for more medals as action continues on Saturday in Mauritius.