Liberia: Ebony Morrison Wins Silver Medal at CAA African Championship

Liberia's national record holder, Ebony Morrison, has won Team Liberia's first medal at the ongoing CAA African Senior Championship 2022 in Mauritius.

Morrison won the Silver medal in the women's 100m Hurdles after clocking 12.77 seconds to finish behind Nigeria's Tobi Amusan, who clinched the gold medal by reaching the finish line in 12.57 seconds.

Morrison, 27, had earlier booked her qualification to the final after winning Heat 1 of 2 Heats. The young female hurdler won her heat when she finished in 12.86 seconds (3.1 wind) -- placing her as the third overall fastest.

This was Morrison's second international medal in 2022 after clinching bronze at the Mondeville Meeting, Mondeville, France in February of this year.

She later went on to set a national record in the women's 60m hurdles outdoors after recording her personal best (8.07) in the semifinals of the 2022 World Athletics Indoor Championships held in Belgrade, Serbia. She finished 4th in the semifinals.

Morrison is also expected to compete in the women's 200m of the ongoing African championship.

Morrison's compatriots, Emmanuel Matadi and Wellington Zaza on Thursday missed out on a medal after progressing to the finals of separate events.

Matadi, 31, couldn't finish in a medal position after clocking 10.8 seconds in the 6th position out of eight. Matadi earned his spot in the final after a better performance in his heat and semifinal.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Athletics By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The men's 100m national record holder is expected to compete in the men's 200m later today.

It was the same for Zaza, who narrowly missed out on the bronze after finishing in 13.69 seconds, 0.10 seconds behind bronze medalist Antonio Alkana of South Africa.

Zaza still has the chance to win a medal in the men's 200m.

Previously on day one, Nancy Tokpah was the first athlete from Team Liberia to hit the track in the women's 100m round one, but couldn't advance to the semifinals after clocking 12.67 seconds. She placed fourth in her heat and ranked 23rd out of the 27 athletes who completed the race, according to goteamliberia.com.

Another member of the team, Telvin Jallah, also suffered a similar situation as his final time of 10.61 in the men's 100m could not allow him to advance to the semifinals.

Akeem Sirleaf, a US-based athlete, and national 200m record holder, also competed in the men's 100m race, but ended in the semifinals in 10.25 seconds, narrowly missing a spot in the finals by a hundredth of a second.

Article by Anthony Kokoi