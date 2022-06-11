East Africa: NSE and Risk Insights Collaborate to Drive Sustainability for East Africa

Nairobi — Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) has entered an agreement with Risk Insights to its Risk Insights' rating platform to provide access toESG ratings, ESG disclosure information, ESG news and strategic business intelligence to the NSE listed companies.

The cooperation is aimed jointly at driving sustainability for East Africa.

ESG is a system for how to measure the sustainability of a company or investment in three specific categories: environmental, social and governance

"ESG GPS™ platform will be used as a foundation of the NSE to facilitate end-to-end suite of sustainability reporting solutions to support Kenyan listed companies to improve reporting across all three pillars of ESG," said Geoffrey Odundo, Chief Executive, NSE.

"We expect that the NSE listed companies, asset managers, regulators and other stakeholders will benefit from a flexible platform that collects, measures and analyzes corporate sustainability disclosure data, as well as generates high-quality strategic business intelligence impact reports," he added.

This collaboration is timely as companies in Africa move to measure and report impact and sustainability performance for multiple stakeholders.

The NSE through its strategy aims to drive ESG transition for the national economy and is well-placed to support businesses and other organizations with their ESG efforts and initiatives to unlock value for clients, shareholders, stakeholders, and the wider society. Risk Insight has been providing an AI-powered ESG rating suite of products, using its proprietary award-winning rating tool ESG GPS™.

"We are very delighted to collaborate with NSE as a key player transitioning to an ESG driven economy in Kenya and Africa," said Principal and CEO of Risk Insights Andrey Bogdanov.