Africa: Pope Postpones Trip to DR Congo, South Sudan At Doctors' Request

10 June 2022
Catholic Information Service for Africa (Nairobi)
By Arnold Neliba

Vatican — Pope Francis has postponed to a later date his Apostolic journey to the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan.

"At the request of his doctors, and in order not to jeopardize the results of the therapy that he is undergoing for his knee, Pope Francis has been forced to postpone, with regret, his Apostolic Journey to the Democratic Republic of Congo and to South Sudan, planned for 2 to 7 July, to a later date to be determined," Matteo Bruni, Director of Holy See Press Office said.

The Apostolic Journey to Africa was to include two stops in the DRC - in the capital, Kinshasa, and the city of Goma - and a visit to Juba, the capital of South Sudan.

Pope Francis, Archbishop Justin Welby and Moderator Iain Greenshields were jointly expected to visit South Sudan from July 5 to 7 in what would be a historical ecumenical visit to pray for peace and justice in Africa's youngest nation, South Sudan.

Read the original article on CISA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Catholic Information Service for Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X