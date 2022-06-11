Africa: Pope Postpones Trip to DR Congo, South Sudan At Doctors' Request

Vatican — Pope Francis has postponed to a later date his Apostolic journey to the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan.

"At the request of his doctors, and in order not to jeopardize the results of the therapy that he is undergoing for his knee, Pope Francis has been forced to postpone, with regret, his Apostolic Journey to the Democratic Republic of Congo and to South Sudan, planned for 2 to 7 July, to a later date to be determined," Matteo Bruni, Director of Holy See Press Office said.

The Apostolic Journey to Africa was to include two stops in the DRC - in the capital, Kinshasa, and the city of Goma - and a visit to Juba, the capital of South Sudan.

Pope Francis, Archbishop Justin Welby and Moderator Iain Greenshields were jointly expected to visit South Sudan from July 5 to 7 in what would be a historical ecumenical visit to pray for peace and justice in Africa's youngest nation, South Sudan.