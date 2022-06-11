Nigeria: FCTA Releases Land for Qatar World-Class Hospital

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has earmarked over 8000 square meters of land at Mbora District of Abuja to Qatar Charity Organisation for the construction of a world class hospital.

This was disclosed by the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello during a courtesy visit by a delegation of the Qatar Charity Organisation led by its CEO, Sheikh Ahmad Al-Kuwari to the FCTA.

While presenting the land documents to Sheikh Yousuf Al-Kuwari, Malam Bello said the establishment of the hospital would not only create new job opportunities for residents of the FCT but will also help in fighting medical tourism abroad.

The FCT Minister also commended the good work that Qatar Charity has been doing in the FCT while expressing hope for more collaboration between the FCT Administration and the organisation.

While receiving the Right of Occupancy to the land, Sheikh Al-Kuwari, expressed his organization's appreciation to the FCT Minister for the support his organization has so far received from the Administration.

Sheikh Al-Kuwari particularly commended the FCT Minister for the provision of a conducive atmosphere for the Charity to work while assuring him that the land would be effectively utilized.

Our correspondent reports that among projects being cited in the FCT by the organisation include a 200 unit housing estate for Widows and Orphans in Wassa district as well as 10 other projects which include a school, staff quarters and orphanage at the Gaduwa District of the city.