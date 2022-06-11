Somalia: New Somali President Opens Crucial Talks in Mogadishu

11 June 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — The President of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, today opened a meeting of the National Consultative Council of the Federal Government and the Federal Member States at Villa Somalia.

The two-day conference will focus on the President's policy of reaching an agreement with Somalia and will focus on the government's priorities, including strengthening cooperation at the Federal and State levels and reconciliation.

The Heads of the Federal Government of Somalia and the States will discuss the finalization of the constitution, strengthening the federal system, strengthening national security, building a strong judiciary, resolving drought issues, and preparing the country's electoral process.

The conference is attended by the Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia HE Mohamed Hussein Roble, the Presidents of the States, Jubbaland HE Ahmed Mohamed Islam, South West HE Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed, Puntland HE Said Abdullahi Deni, Galmudug HE Ahmed Abdi Kariye, Hirshabelle Ali Gudlawe Hussein and the Governor of Benadir Region and Mayor of Mogadishu Mr. Omar Mohamud Mohamed.

