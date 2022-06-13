Zimbabwe: Matizha Crowned Miss Uz 2022

Mitchell Kudzai Matizha, a 19-year-old first year law student was crowned Miss University of Zimbabwe (Miss UZ) 2022 on Saturday June 11, shrugging off challenge from 17 girls who were contesting for the crown.

Nyasha Amanda Chihambiro was voted Miss UZ first princess while Allyfinae Mwanyali was the second princess.

It was of no doubt that this years' Miss University of Zimbabwe had very active sponsorship as the queen won not only one but a couple of prizes.

As her price package she was given two nights bed and breakfast together with her first princess Nyasha Chihamiro and a tour at Victoria falls sponsored by Jacaranda Holidays, US$800 sponsored by Zim Talent, US$600 sponsored by Signorile, US$1 000 photoshoot voucher sponsored by Phoenix Media, A night at the Cresta Lodge, Brazilian hair by crowns for her, a custom dress by Bahkar and an Infinix phone worth US$150 accompanied by a gift hamper from Infinix.

Happy that she won the title of Miss UZ, Matizhe promised to do what she can to be an exemplary and deserving queen.

"I did not expect that I would be crowned today as I was competing with beautiful and intelligent ladies, however I am glad that I won and will make sure that I use my title as a torch bearer and brand ambassador to increase the awareness of gender equality, women empowerment as well as women representation", said Matizha.

The judges panel was graced by Sindiso Ndlovu who is the reigning Miss Africa Golden, Hilda Mabu a former beauty queen and Miss Intercontinental director, Farai Zembeni the president of the Mr and Miss Supranational Zimbabwe Franchise, Hillary Makaya who is former Miss Teen World Heritage and CEO of MKY Beaute, Mudiwa Hood a gospel artist, actor and business owner.

A well-polished surprise performance by Roki got everyone on their feet and girls cheering to his love songs. Nutty O spiced up the event when he sang his hit song 'Handipere power' and BabaShupi performed to his 'Tisu mashaki' amapiano version. Young and upcoming artists who are also students at the institution got a chance to perform on the same stage with well renowned artists whom they look up to.

The Queen's makeup was courtesy of Jackie Mgido, hair by the house of beauty and dress by Liv's closet

Matizha looks forward to taking modelling as a second career path as she would like to keep an open mind regarding her preferences towards work.

"I am already studying law and I am an aspiring lawyer hence modelling will be my second career path but I would prefer to work with and represent brands that I can confidently recommend to family and friends. Due to the pressures of school I will not be able to be consistent with pageantry as they require more time, however I would like to keep an open mind", said Matizha.