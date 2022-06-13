Nigeria: Afcon Qualifiers - Peseiro Seeks 'Perfect' Win Against Sao Tome

The Portuguese manager is hoping for back-to-back wins after the initial consecutive losses against Mexico and Ecuador in friendly games in the United States

Super Eagles head coach Jose Peseiro is keen for his team to win convincingly in Monday's 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture against Sao Tome and Principe.

After securing a hard-earned 2-1 win over Sierra Leone last Thursday, three-time African champions Nigeria will face the Falcons at the Adrar Stadium, Agadir, in a matchday two encounter.

In the pre-match press conference on Sunday, Peseiro warned his players not to wrongly assume Sao Tome and Principe will be whipping boys and hence have to be at their best to get a 'perfect' result.

"We don't think about 1-0, 2-0, or 5-0. We want to win, we want to score, we want to play well and we don't want to concede a goal," Peseiro told reporters in Morocco.

Currently occupying the bottom spot in Group A, Sao Tome and Principe were thrashed 5-1 by the Djurtus of Guinea-Bissau in their group opener on Thursday.

With this, many have predicted that the Super Eagles will also have an easy ride against the Falcons, but Peseiro has challenged his players not to underrate their opponent but to be at their very best.

"Sao Tome have good players in their team. We saw their last game, even though they lost, but didn't do too badly. We respect them. It's good to respect your opponent in football," Peseiro told a press conference on Sunday

"We need to be at our best to beat them. We have to show strong desire and determination."

Already, the Confederation of African Football has appointed Liberian official Hassen Zinnah Corneh as referee for Monday's encounter, with his compatriots Joel Wonka Doe, Ephraim Grant Whengar, and Moses Forkpah as assistant referee 1, assistant referee 2, and fourth official respectively.

Alim Konate Aboubakar from Cameroon will be the match commissioner.

The match starts at 2 p.m. Nigerian time.