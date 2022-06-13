Nigeria: Army Enlists 5,800 Soldiers to Curb Insecurity

12 June 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abubakar Sadiq Mohd.

The Nigerian Army has enlisted 5,800 soldiers in its efforts to tackle the security challenges bedevilling the country.

The personnel are members of the 82 Regular Recruit intake who passed out at the Depot, Nigerian Army, Zaria, Kaduna State on Saturday.

Speaking during the passing out parade, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Faruk Yahaya, said the action was to strengthen high performance and boost manpower of the Nigerian Army.

He urged the recruits to maintain a high standard of professionalism and remain good ambassadors of the Nigerian Army and the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

"For the passing out recruits, you are all aware that Nigeria is currently facing numerous security challenges, such as the activities of Boko Haram terrorists, bandits, kidnappers, secessionist agitators and other criminal elements

"I wish to state that these security challenges can only be surmounted by the collective resolve and effort of every officer and soldier of the Nigerian Army, including those of you passing out today," he said.

Yahaya urged the new soldiers to apply the mental, physical and moral training acquired over the past few months, as well as those they would be exposed to at their respective units, formations and corps.

