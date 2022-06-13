Nigeria: Okada Ban - 70 Passengers, Seven Okada Riders Prosecuted - Police

The offenders have either been fined or sentenced to six months jail term.

Seven motorcyclists called Okada riders and 70 passengers have been prosecuted at a magistrate court, the police in Lagos have said.

The command's spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, on Saturday, on his Twitter handle, said many Okada riders escaped.

"So far, seven riders and 70 passengers have been prosecuted. So far still, magistrates have been awarding N50,000 fine or 6 months imprisonment (especially for the unruly/confrontational ones)," he said.

"For those wondering, many offenders abscond leaving motorcycles behind."

Back story

In May, the state governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu issued a fresh total ban on okada riders' operations in six local government areas, which are Eti-Osa, Ikeja, Lagos Island, Lagos Mainland, Apapa, and Surulere.

The move was triggered by the death of a sound engineer lynched by some Okada riders in Lekki, an upscale area of the state.

By June, the government would begin to crush over 2,000 sized motorcycles in the state.

The security operatives have promised to sustain the enforcement of the ban.