Nigeria: Okada Ban - 70 Passengers, Seven Okada Riders Prosecuted - Police

12 June 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Oluwakemi Adelagun

The offenders have either been fined or sentenced to six months jail term.

Seven motorcyclists called Okada riders and 70 passengers have been prosecuted at a magistrate court, the police in Lagos have said.

The command's spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, on Saturday, on his Twitter handle, said many Okada riders escaped.

"So far, seven riders and 70 passengers have been prosecuted. So far still, magistrates have been awarding N50,000 fine or 6 months imprisonment (especially for the unruly/confrontational ones)," he said.

"For those wondering, many offenders abscond leaving motorcycles behind."

Back story

In May, the state governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu issued a fresh total ban on okada riders' operations in six local government areas, which are Eti-Osa, Ikeja, Lagos Island, Lagos Mainland, Apapa, and Surulere.

The move was triggered by the death of a sound engineer lynched by some Okada riders in Lekki, an upscale area of the state.

By June, the government would begin to crush over 2,000 sized motorcycles in the state.

The security operatives have promised to sustain the enforcement of the ban.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X