Nigeria: Burna Boy Flees, Police Escorts Arrested for Shooting Fun-Seekers At Nightclub

Five police escorts attached to top music artiste, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has been arrested for attempted murder after they shot two fun-seekers, Irebami Lawrence and Tolu, at Club Cubana in Lagos last Wednesday.

According to a preliminary police report by the Bar Beach Police Division in Lagos State, trouble started around 4am on June 8, 2022 when the musician and the five police escorts visited Club Cubana in Victoria Island.

Four of the police escort waited outside while one of the policemen identified as Inspector Ibrahim, who was plain clothed, accompanied Burna Boy into the club.

According to reports, the singer was in the VIP section with three women when he spotted another woman. The Grammy Award-winning artiste allegedly told Inspector Ibrahim to invite the woman to come join him.

This gesture annoyed the lady's husband, who was said to have lambasted Burna Boy, saying it was disrespectful for any man to make advances at a married woman.

After some minutes, Burna Boy was said to have make advances towards the woman again, a development that further infuriated her husband and his friends who had gathered at the club and the matter soon degenerated.

"As things were getting heated, Ibrahim brought out his service pistol and released fire multiple times while Burna Boy was laughing," said a senior policeman.

In the process, 27-year-old Lawrence was shot in the thigh while his friend, Tolu, was hit in the head by a bullet.

This caused commotion in the club.

Some people brought out their phones to record what was happening but the policemen began snatching and smashing the phones.

"They eventually made their way out of the club and also shot into the air in order to escape. While all this happened, the Cubana management did nothing about it. In the first place, they ought not to have allowed anyone to bring in a gun into the club," said a senior policeman.

It was learnt that Burna Boy and his crew drove off to one of his properties in the Elegushi end of the Lekki-Epe Expressway and later Lekki Phase 1.

"Aware of what he had done, Burna Boy took the next flight out without even informing his policemen. He only called them on video later to inform them that he had travelled to Spain. All his police escorts have been arrested and are currently at the command headquarters," said a top source at the office of the Lagos State Commissioner of Police.