Sudan: Eastern Sudan Beja Council 'Freezes' the Resignation of Its President

Port Sudan — The High Council of Beja Nazirs* and Independent Chieftains in eastern Sudan announced that it will 'freeze' the resignation of its chairperson, Sayed El Amin Tirik, which he submitted late Tuesday evening citing internal disputes.

Abdallah Obshar, spokesperson for the Beja Nazirs Council, told Radio Dabanga that the members of the council reached a decision on Wednesday morning to freeze the council president's resignation. A meeting was held to look into the imbalances and restructure the council next week.

Tirik cited what he described as "conspiracies, intrigues, mutual accusations within the Council, and deviation of the Council from its natural course" as reasons for his resignation.

According to the Sudan Tribune, the council is witnessing 'undisclosed disputes'.

"Disagreements erupted within the organisation after members refused to leave the sit-in in front of the Red Sea state government offices in Port Sudan, and insisted on putting pressure on the state government to get it to dismiss the governor and other demands related to the sharing of resources", the newspaper wrote.

The tribal leader acknowledged the existence of disputes within the council, which prompted him to submit his resignation so "as not to be a party to the demolition of the structure of the organisation".

When Tirik announced his resignation from the presidency of the Beja nazirs council, he stressed that he would continue "to defend the cause of eastern Sudan and Beja in accordance with the decisions of the Sinkat Conference" of September 2020.

Sit-in

Last month, members of the High Council of Beja Nazirs and Independent Chieftains held a sit-in in front of the Red Sea state government secretariat buildings to demand the dismissal of the governor.

The state wali (governor), Ali Abdallah Adarob, resigned on Tuesday "to calm the situation in the state".

* A nazir is a state-appointed administrative chief of a tribe or clan, according to the Native Administration system in Sudan.