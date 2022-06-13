Nigeria: Obasanjo Donates 85 Tricycles to Mark 85th Birthday

Mr Obasanjo said despite many challenges confronting Nigeria, there are "opportunities galore" for the younger generation to take advantage of.

As part of activities of marking his 85th birthday, former President Olusegun Obasanjo has donated 85 tricycles to young people across the 36 states of the country.

Mr Obasanjo challenged Nigerian youth not to abandon the country to those who are currently messing it up.

He spoke on Saturday, in Abeokuta, Ogun State, at an event tagged "OBJ @85 Free Keke Programme," where the tricycles were distributed to beneficiaries.

The tricycles were donated through the Youth Development Centre of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) with beneficiaries drawn from the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

He also charged them to roll up their sleeves and make needed contributions towards addressing challenges of the nation.

"The first thing we want to prove is that there are opportunities galore in this country," said the former president.

"Yes, things are not what they should be but you, as youths, individually and collectively, must make up your mind, make contributions in order to make things the way they should be.

"If you leave things to those who are messing it up for you and who are saying you are the leaders of tomorrow, you will never have that tomorrow. Today is your day.

"Then the third point is; yes, sometime you may get people who would help you and a times you may not even get who would help you; you must remember God has given you innate ability to be what He wants you to be and if you make up your mind on what you want to be, God will help you and He would provide those people who would help you to reach the sky which should be your limit."

The Chairperson of the Centre, Bisi Kolapo, implored the youth to emulate Mr Obasanjo's passion and commitment in an effort to build the "Nigeria of our dreams."

She harped on courage, fortitude, forthrightness, respectability, knowledge, loyalty, passion and responsibility as some of the virtues expected of the youths in order to move the country forward.

In their reaction to the gesture, two of the beneficiaries, Bashir Alimodu and Asembe Ngumimi, respectively from Borno and Benue states, applauded the centre for the donation, which they said would enhance growth and development of their trades.