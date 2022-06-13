Nigeria: NDLEA Warns Intending Hajj Pilgrims Against Drug Trafficking

12 June 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Sunday warned intending Hajj pilgrims against drug trafficking.

Habiba Zubair, an official of the agency, gave the warning in Ilorin while addressing those travelling to Saudi Arabia to perform the 2022 Hajj.

She warned that pilgrims could take only prescription drugs to Saudi Arabia as the government there would not tolerate anything outside that.

"You should avoid drugs capable of getting you arrested," she admonished.

Ms Zubair also admonished the pilgrims not to take kola nuts or ground pepper to Saudi Arabia as they would be confiscated.

"Do not take any luggage from strangers in any circumstance as you may be tricked into taking on prohibitive substances," she warned.

The NDLEA official also told the intending pilgrims to always wear the state's uniform while in Saudi Arabia for easy identification.

