Rwanda: FIBA Qualifiers - Center Kendall Gray Joins National Team Camp

12 June 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

US-based center Kendall Lamar Gray has joined the national team's training camp ahead of the second window of the FIBA World Cup 2023 qualifiers.

Gray arrived in the country on Saturday and is expected to be part of head coach Cheikh Sarr's 18-man roster traveling to Egypt on June 19 for build-up games with the National teams of Egypt, Jordan and Uganda.

The FIBA World Cup qualifiers second window will take place from July 1-3 at the BK Arena in Kigali.

Gray, 29, featured in the first window and put up good performances in a number of situations, blocking shots, scoring in the paint, and playing physically.

He registered Rwanda's highest efficiency rate (13) in the first two games while contributing 10 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2 blocked shots per game.

Meanwhile, US-based Osborne Shema is the only player who yet to join camp.

Roster:

Ntore Habimana (Patriots), Olivier Turatsinze (IPRC Kigali), Jean de Dieu Umuhoza (UGB), Jean Jacques Wilson Nshobozwabyosenumukiza (REG), Imad Ruhamyandekwe (Canada), Robeyns William (Belgium), Bruno Nyamwasa (Patriots), Justin Uwitonze (RP-IPRC Kigali) and Steven Hagumintwari (Patriots).

Others are Adelin Mugasa Ndayishimiye (Pologne), Dieudonné Ndizeye Ndayisaba (Patriots), Emile Galois Kazeneza (USA), Axel Olenga Mpoyo (REG), Cadeau de Dieu Furaha (USA), Patrick Ngabonziza (Orion), Noah Bigirumwami (USA), Marius Ntwari (USA) and Brillant Brave Rutsindura (USA).

