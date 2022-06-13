Rwanda: Moise Mugisha Wins Tour Du Cameroun

Moïse Mugisha on Sunday, June 13 was crowned the winner of the Tour du Cameroun 2022 race.

The 25-year-old put himself in pole position to win the race after his performance on Saturday earned him a yellow jersey with 33-second lead at the top of the general classification ahead of Sunday's final stage.

He won the accolade after beating the likes of Yordan Andreev, who rides for Bulgarian cycling team.

Apart from Mugisha, Didier Munyaneza was another Rwandan cyclist who managed to make it in the top ten as he emerged seventh in the race's general classification.

He becomes the second Rwandan rider to win the 2.2 race after Bonaventure Uwizeyimana in 2018.

With the latest victory, Cameroon remains one of Mugisha's luckiest countries he has ever competed in his cycling career, having won the Grand Prix Chantal Biya held in the same country back in December 2020.