Rwanda: 21 Countries Confirm Participation in African Taekwondo Championships

12 June 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

21 countries have confirmed participation in the forthcoming African Taekwondo Championships 2022 scheduled to take place in Kigali from July 13-17.

The countries include Rwanda, Kenya, Sudan, Centre Afrique, Egypt, Senegal, Somalia, Eswatini, Ghana, Gabon, DRC, Burundi, Gambia, Chad, Botswana, Madagascar, Lesotho, Niger, Djibouti, Burkina Faso and Morocco.

The tournament will feature both the Poomsae and Kyorugi styles of Taekwondo, and so far 245 athletes have registered to take part.

In an interview with Times Sport, Placide Bagabo, the Event Director of the competition said Rwanda will field a team in each category and both teams started their preparations six months ago at the Imburabuturo camp.

He added that at the beginning of July, the team will start using the BK Arena for their training.

A few months ago, the Rwanda Taekwondo Federation (RTF) appointed Jeong Ji-Man, a South Korean national as the new head coach of the Taekwondo national team, and he will be leading the team going into the African championships.

Players in Camp:

Male Team

Benoit Kayitare, Jean De Dieu Niyigize, Happy Niyomugabo, Jean Paul Sekanyambo,Savio Nizeyimana, Jackson Iyamuremye, Jules Tuyishime,Vincent Munyakazi,Mussa Twizeyimana,Dael Sinayobye, Jackson Iyamuremye, Boris Muhire and Cedrick Mwemezi.

Female Team

Francine Uwamahoro, Florence Wimuriza, Hyacinthe Cyuzozo, Aline Ndacyayisenga, Adeline Mutesi, Kevine Mutoniwase, Adinette Umuhoza, Nadege Umurerwa and Denise Uwase.

