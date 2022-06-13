Rwanda: Governor Habitegeko Assures Rubavu Border Community of Tight Security

The Governor of Western Province, François Habitegeko has vowed to tighten security in the region following an escalating tensions in the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo with which they share the border.

Addressing the residents during a meeting held at Umuganda Stadium after the monthly community work, Habitegeko said that measures have been put in place to ensure the province does not become a gateway for those seeking to destabilize the country.

Eastern DR Congo is home to different militia groups including Rwandans who use it as a base to launch attacks on Rwandan territory. Among them are FDLR, who are currently fighting alongside the Congolese forces in the fight against a rebel movement, M23.

Rwanda is committed to maintaining her security, the Governor said.

"The security of our country is unshakable because it is a foundation of our national development. We all have responsibilities to maintain it for ourselves and generations to come," he said.

Speaking at the border communities who often cross the border going in Goma, the neighboring town

Habitegeko went on to urge the FDLR militia to disarm and return to their country and work with their compatriots to develop the country.

Western Province borders the Burundi from South and Republic Democratic of Congo in West which the governor assures that security is fully maintained at Rwanda's borders.

In past years, FDLR and other militia groups made incursions into Rwanda mainly in Rubavu and Rusizi districts.