Rwanda: APR Skipper Djabel Manishimwe Eyes League and Cup Double

12 June 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Monday AS Kigali vs APR Espoir vs Kiyovu Musanze vs Mukura Gicumbi vs Rutsiro Bugesera vs Police Marines vs Rayon Sports

APR Football Club skipper Djabel Manishimwe has rallied his teammates to do all they can to win both the league and Peace Cup this season.

The league returns on June 13 after a two week international break. League leaders APR will play against AS Kigali while their rivals SC Kiyovu will take on Espoir in Rusizi.

The military side has a two point lead at the top of the table ahead of Kiyovu who are second.

"Every match now will be very tough but this club has been in such situations before. I think we have enough quality and experience to win the domestic double," the Amavubi midfielder added.

Manishimwe further cautioned his teammates to stay calm and focused because any slight mistake will hurt their title hopes and winning the Peace Cup.

The winner of the Peace Cup will represent Rwanda in next year's CAF Confederation Cup while the winner of the league will represent Rwanda in the CAF Champions League.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
