Rwanda: Art Rwanda Ubuhanzi Returns as Auditions Kick Off in Rubavu

After a two-year hiatus, the Art Rwanda Ubuhanzi contest finally returns, with youth aspiring to become future entrepreneurs in arts, waiting in their wings to take advantage of the platform to showcase their talents.

Launched in August 2018, the talent search is a joint project by the Ministry of Youth and Culture and Imbuto Foundation with mission to identify young artistic talent across a wide spectrum of art disciplines, and offer them the requisite skills and tools to not only hone their respective talents but also become creative entrepreneurs.

Officials led by Youth and Culture Minister Rose Mary Mbabazi (C) follow the auditions before the official launch of the second edition of Art Rwanda UbuhanzI in Rubavu District. / courtesy

The first class of artists was selected among the best during the first edition of the talent search in December 2018, and the first cohort graduated earlier in April two years after they successfully completed a one-year incubation programme by competent mentors who equipped them with enough package that will help them to excel in their respective careers.

The best of their products are now showcased at the Art Rwanda Ubuhanzi's showroom located at Kigali Business Centre (KBC).

The second edition was announced in 2020, but was later halted by the covid-19 outbreak, forcing organisers to wait for another two years until Youth and Culture Minister, Rose Mary Mbabazi officially launched it on Friday, June 10, in Rubavu District, Western Province.

Officiating the contest, Mbabazi tasked youth to make the best of opportunities brought to them through Art Rwanda Ubuhanzi, and show the best they can do with their talents if they are to become future entrepreneurs in arts.

Imbuto Foundation Deputy Director General, Geraldine Umutesi, addresses the youth during the official launch of Ara Rwanda Ubuhanzi in Rubavu on Friday, June 10

"This is your opportunity and don't take it for granted... you just need to be 100 per cent committed in this. The future is bright if you make the best you can out of this opportunity," Mbabazi told youth that attended the auditions in Rubavu.

"You have a country that cares for you. Behave, respect time and stick to Rwandan values, money will follow," she added.

A contestant presents his art work to the jury during the auditions in Rubavu on Friday, June 10

The auditions held at Vision Jeunesse Nouvelle cultural centre in Rubavu town saw 69 aspirants turn up for the contest, but only 35 were able to audition in six main categories, namely plastic arts, dance and music, theatre and drama, cinematography and photography, as well as literature.

They would pass before a panel of six judges namely; dancer cinematographer Adélard Mugabe, designer Grace Umutoni and Benoît Mugisha, who were also part of the first cohort of Art Rwanda Ubuhanzi.

Others include filmmaker Seleman Uwimana, musician Vestine Cyurinyana and Théoneste Nzabagenderaneza a teacher at Ecole d'Arts de Nyundo.

After a two-hour session of talent showcase by the aspirants, 15 contestants were given the nod to continue to the next stage while 20 were eliminated from the contest.

Friday's auditions didn't take long to pave way for the official launch of the contest in the district which, according to Geraldine Umutesi, the Deputy Director General at Imbuto Foundation, described as a hub for arts through its popular arts school of Nyundo, commonly known as Ecole d'Arts de Nyundo, which has for years been contributing to the development of talents in arts.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

And, with Art Rwanda Ubuhanzi, Umutesi encouraged youth to make the best out of their talents and turn them into income-generating businesses that can bring impact, not only to them but to the community and the country at large.

"Talent is part of the country's wealth, where you can invest and make big revenues. Art Rwanda Ubuhanzi is there for you to not only showcase and grow your talent but also make a living out of it," Umutesi told contestants.

The auditions will see the jury tour different parts of the country and will run until June 30. Winners from the preliminaries will contest on the Provincial level and the best of the best will progress to the national level contest.

The grand finale is expected to take place in August.