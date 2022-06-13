Rwanda: Abdallah Murenzi Elected Ferwacy President

Abdallah Murenzi has again won the vote of confidence from members of the local cycling governing body (Ferwacy) after they voted for him to lead the federation for the next four years.

Murenzi was the only candidate for president, and garnered 10 out of a possible 11 votes during an election held on Saturday, June 11, at Hill Top Hotel in Remera.

The elections, which were at the top of the Ferwacy extra-ordinary general assembly, also saw other members of the executive committee elected to assist Murenzi during the next four-year term with Francois Karangwa and Liliane Ingabire emerging first and second vice presidents while Benoit Munyankindi was elected federation's Secretary General.

Murenzi takes over the office he inherited on an interim role in 2019 until his term expired in March this year.

He was anticipating stiff competition from Thierry Rwabusaza when the latter submitted his bid to run for the top job in May to mark a return the office he has served as Secretary General until 2019 when he and the then entire committee led by Aimable Bayingana resigned after two years in office due to claims of misappropriation of funds in the federation.

However, Rwabusaza withdrew his candidature for the top position of the cycling body but didn't indicate why.

Murenzi, the former Mayor of Nyanza District, is not new in the sports sector having previously been in club administration as Rayon Sports president during the club's 2012/13 league title-winning campaign.

He also headed the 'normalization' interim committee for a period of 30 days in 2020 after Rayon Sports Executive committee, led by Sadate Munyakazi, was dismissed by Rwanda Governance Board (RGB) for mismanagement.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The new executive committee:

President: Abdallah Murenzi

First Vice president: Francois Karangwa

Second Vice President: Liliane Ingabire

Secretary General: Benoit Munyankindi

Treasurer: Assia Ingabire

Advisors: Irene Bayisabe, Rabin Hamin Karambizi.

Conflict Resolution Committee

Rene Anthere Rwanyange

Jean Pierre Nkurunziza

Geoffrey Karama

Account Inspection Committee

Gildas Niyonzima

Christopher Rene Murenzi