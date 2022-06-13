Rwanda: Ferwafa Sets New Dates for Second Division Semi-Finals

11 June 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Alexis Kayinamura

The Rwandan Football Association, Ferwafa, has informed concerned teams that the semi-finals of the second division league have been pushed back.

According to Ferwafa's letter to the four teams, of which Times Sport has obtained a copy, the first-leg matches of the last four will not be played Saturday, June 11, as initially scheduled.

The local football governing body moved Saturday's games to June 14, with the return-leg encounters now slated for June 18.

No reason for the changes was explained in the letter, which was signed by Ferwafa Secretary General - Henri Muhire.

The winning teams over two legs will automatically secure promotion to the topflight league for the 2022/23 season.

Semi-finals pairing:

Sunrise Vs Vision

Rwamagana Vs Interforce

