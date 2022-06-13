East Africa: Basketball - Rwanda to Participate in East Africa Junior Championship

11 June 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

The Rwandan junior national basketball ball team will take part in the East Africa U-18 Championship slated for Kampala from June 13th to June 16th 2022.

The three-day event will see Rwanda battling host nation Uganda, Tanzania and Kenya for supremacy as they hope to lift the trophy at stake.

Rwanda is already a force to reckon with in Basketball in the region and the country's youth national team will be hoping to go all out and lift the flag of the country high in Uganda.

The players for the Rwandan junior national basketball team were mainly drafted from the various secondary schools in the country.

