South Africa: Whistleblower Paediatrician's Suspension Lifted After Massive Public Outcry

analysis

On Thursday, 9 June, paediatric gastroenterologist Dr Tim de Maayer, who recently exposed the shocking state of children's healthcare at the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital, was suspended for 'serious misconduct', which prompted a massive outpouring of public support for him. The Gauteng Department of Health has now announced that his suspension has been lifted, saying the matter was 'resolved amicably'.

The suspension of Dr Tim de Maayer, paediatric gastroenterologist at Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital in Johannesburg, on Thursday evening triggered a wave of condemnation from civil society, the medical fraternity and the general public.

Coming just three weeks after he wrote an open letter to the Gauteng Department of Health detailing the devastating consequences a failing public health system was having on young patients, his suspension was seen by many as a punishment for speaking out.

The letter of suspension, signed by CEO of Rahima Moosa Dr Nozuko Mkabayi, stated De Maayer was facing allegations of "very serious misconduct".

"The decision of this suspension... comes as a consequence of your unbecoming conduct, in that on or about the 21st May 2022, you took to the media or have given an interview to the Daily Maverick without...