South Africa: Ramaphosa On the Ropes - As President Remains Calm Over Farmgate, RET Faction Plots His Demise

analysis

The opening of a criminal case against President Cyril Ramaphosa has come at a most inconvenient time for the ANC as it holds its crucial provincial conferences. Ramaphosa's enemies in the ANC and opposition parties such as the EFF and UDM are baying for blood. Some in the RET faction have started a #RamaphosaMustFall hashtag on social media networks.

The public furore over the burglary of allegedly millions of dollars hidden in sofa cushions at President Cyril Ramaphosa's Limpopo game farm was already reaching fever pitch when a delegation of secretaries and chairpersons from all eleven KwaZulu-Natal ANC regions descended on Nkandla on Tuesday, 7 June, to confer with and receive "wisdom" from former president Jacob Zuma.

The saga - which began when Zuma ally and former spy boss Arthur Fraser opened a criminal case against Ramaphosa at the Rosebank Police Station on Wednesday, June 1 - caught the ANC and its alliance structures unprepared.

The allegations came at a time when the ANC is holding crucial provincial conferences, with the North West, KwaZulu-Natal and Free State conferences still outstanding. The Western Cape ANC region has also not yet held its provincial elective conference, owing to instability. Before the allegations...