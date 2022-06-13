Southern Africa: Delayed 'Prophet' Bushiri Extradition Process in Malawi Begins to Move

Nyasa Times
Shepherd Bushiri (file photo).
12 June 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Peter Fabricius

A Malawian magistrate is expected to ask South African courts to hear witnesses in the extradition case of preacher Shepherd Bushiri.

South Africa's protracted efforts to extradite popular evangelist preacher "Prophet" Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, from their home country Malawi should get a boost this week.

Malawi's courts are expected to ask South African courts to hear the testimony of South African witnesses in the long-delayed extradition hearing in Malawi of the Bushiris, who are wanted in South Africa for major fraud and money laundering.

The magistrates' court in the capital Lilongwe is to meet on Friday, 17 June and Malawi's prosecuting authorities are confident magistrate Patrick Chirwa will agree that the South African government should be instructed to have its courts record the evidence of the witnesses in South Africa.

Bushiri and his wife were arrested in South Africa in October 2020 on charges of fraud and money laundering in amounts totalling about R102-million. They fled to their home country Malawi in November 2020, a few days after the Pretoria Central Magistrates' Court granted them bail of R200,000 each.

South African authorities have asked Malawi to extradite them, but the Bushiris are resisting their extradition in court....

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X