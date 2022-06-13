South Africa: After Mkhwebane Suspension, Public Protector's Office Chases 30-Day Deadline for Farmgate Report

12 June 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Karabo Mafolo

Will the Office of the Public Protector, after the suspension of Busisiwe Mkhwebane, meet the 30-day deadline to complete its investigation into the robbery at President Cyril Ramaphosa's farm?

Vuyo Zungula, African Transformation Movement (ATM) president and Member of Parliament, has written to the acting Public Protector, Kholeka Gcaleka, following up on the party's request on 3 June for President Cyril Ramaphosa to be investigated for possibly breaching the Executive Members Ethics Act.

Once the Public Protector has received such a complaint, it should be investigated and a report submitted within 30 days on the alleged breach of the executive ethics code, to the Speaker of the National Assembly, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

Since Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane was suspended on Thursday, 9 June, Zungula asked Gcaleka, in a letter, whether Mkhwebane's suspension was related to her investigating Ramaphosa.

"At this stage, the Parliament committee is still to determine her fitness to hold office, which in our view is not interchangeable with a removal process, unless its common cause that the whole process is a fait accompli," reads ATM's statement.

Zungula also asked whether Gcaleka is confident that if she has the cooperation of all the implicated parties she'll be able to...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

