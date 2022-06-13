Rwanda: First Lady Commends Green Hills Academy Graduates' Selflessness, Tips Them on Hard Work

First Lady Jeannette Kagame has tipped new graduates of Green Hills Academy on hard work and courage in the face of the current global challenges like pandemics and global warming.

She was speaking during a graduation ceremony that was held at Serena Hotel in Kigali on Saturday, June 11, where 92 students from 16 countries graduated from their high school studies.

In her speech, she appreciated the selflessness showcased by the students through initiatives like the GHA Mutuelle Challenge 2022 under which they raised money to pay insurance premiums for low-income single mothers, in addition to donating sanitary materials to the CHUK Hospital, and teaching English at the Ihumure children's home.

"In times that had discouraged some, you took it upon yourselves to become the light that your communities needed and for that I commend you! You reminded each one of us that in what seems like dark times, we as Rwandans, will always rise to the occasion of helping our country in whatever way possible," she said.

"If we are to consider the future in terms of the future leaders I see today, I am inclined to optimism, and even faith. Nevertheless, if we are to gaze, with clarity and courage, at the fights present and possibly future, that are threatening the wellness of people around the world, it is evident that hard work will be required, to overcome. From global warming, to our regained familiarity with global pandemics, the future can feel daunting," she added.

She advised them that as they go about discovering the world, they should "gather the diverse knowledge, the innovative thinking, and the cultural exposure" that will help them to enrich their home.

"I would tell you now to never stop reading, for reading is the gift of travelling all over, within the serenity of your individual space," she said.

Faith Keza, the CEO of Irembo, who also delivered a speech at the ceremony, told the students about the importance of being "life-long learners."

"As you complete this stage of your education, let me be the first to welcome you to the school of life where we are all now life-long learners. Your education doesn't stop here today; it won't stop when you go off to graduate in college or when you get an advanced graduate degree," she said.

"The world today requires that we all retain the mind-set of students, continuing to learn, adjust and find new and meaningful ways to contribute to a changing world," she added.

Anna Bagabe, the High School Principal at GHA, acknowledged the class of 2022 for the "unmatched arm of service" with which they touched different lives in the community through their involvement in service projects and initiatives like the GHA Mutuelle de Sante challenge and the Diabetic Fund, among others.

"All these achievements would not have been possible without the support of your parents. Parents, we thank you for all those emails you wrote and the permission slips you signed, supporting all the initiatives that made their learning more enjoyable," she said.

First Lady Jeannette Kagame delivers remarks during a graduation ceremony of Green Hills Academy students in Kigali on Saturday, June 11. / Courtesy